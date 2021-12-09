The verdict in the Jussie Smollett case has been reached by the jury.

The jury in the Jussie Smollett case has reached a decision.

The former Empire star is accused of lying about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in January of this year.

According to ABC News, he was formally charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report.

On Tuesday, Smollet’s defense team rested their case, arguing that Abimbola and Ola Osundairo, the two other men charged in the case, lied about being friends who Smollet paid to help him carry out the phony attack plan.

On Wednesday, the jury deliberated for three hours before reconvening on Thursday.

This story is still unfolding…

