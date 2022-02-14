The “Very Comfortable” Valentine’s Day in London of Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler

Valentine’s Day at Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler’s “Very Comfortable” London home

After spending Valentine’s Day together, things between Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler appear to be heating up.

Kaia Gerber appears to have discovered her true love.

After all, the 20-year-old model was just seen spending February with her boyfriend.

Austin Butler and I are 14 years old.

The couple was seen getting coffee and pastries at a cafe in London’s Primrose Hill neighborhood on Valentine’s Day.

Both were dressed warmly for the occasion as they went out for an afternoon cup of coffee.

According to an eyewitness, the two appeared “really happy and very comfortable with one another” during the outing. They were first linked in December when they were seen hanging out together.

“They sat across from each other at a table while they awaited their orders,” the insider revealed.

“Austin’s hands were crossed across the table, and they appeared to be holding hands while they waited.”

The two then proceeded to a nearby park with snacks in hand.

“As they walked, Kaia wrapped her arm around Austin’s and held him close,” the eyewitness continues.

Austin, 30, was photographed with his arm around Kaia while grabbing groceries in Los Angeles in January, and it wasn’t the first time the two were spotted sharing some light PDA.

Is this a sign that they’re ready to go public with their relationship?

While Kaia is “not seeing anyone else right now,” a source close to her recently told E! News that the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber is just “going with the flow” in her budding relationship with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor.

“It’s been very simple, and they both seem to enjoy it.”

“Kaia thinks Austin is charming and appreciates how low-key they are together,” a source said.

“They both say they don’t want anything serious, but they like each other.”

Only time will tell if Cupid’s arrow has truly struck its target.

On February, Kaia and Austin were spotted together.

14

The two went to a cafe in London’s Primrose Hill neighborhood.

Kaia and Austin both walked out with coffee in their hands…

