‘The View’ returns to virtual tapings after Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19.

After Whoopi Goldberg tested positive for COVID-19, The View began airing a virtual show in 2022.

Joy Behar, the show’s co-host, announced the news to the audience on Monday.

She wondered aloud, “Why am I here instead of Whoopi?”

“Unfortunately, Whoopi over the break tested positive, but she’ll be back next week.”

The symptoms have been very mild since she’s been vaxxed and boosted, but we’re being extra cautious here at The View.”

Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines co-hosted Monday’s broadcast, which was streamed live from the panelists’ homes via a virtual setup.

Anna Navarro was also present.

There was no one brought in to take Goldberg’s place.

The women also discussed how COVID-19 and the Omicron variant disrupted their holiday plans, in addition to the Goldberg update.

When her father tested positive, Navarro’s plans to host her father and over 20 additional family members for the Christmas holiday and her birthday had to be rescheduled.

He tested negative a few days later, she said, and was able to fly in on New Year’s Day, giving her “the best New Year’s gift” she had ever received.

Haines added that she returned home to a “COVID-positive husband” after taking a pre-holiday trip to Florida with her two oldest children and “making it out OK.”

Behar stated that she had planned a “fairly decent-sized” Christmas party but decided to cancel it due to safety concerns.

Meanwhile, Hostin, who lost both of her in-laws to COVID-19 in late 2020 and early 2021, spoke out about her “very difficult” holiday after testing positive and having to FaceTime with her husband and children over Christmas and New Year’s.

Her mother, too, had tested positive for the disease.

Hostin’s husband, children, and father, on the other hand, are still alive.

