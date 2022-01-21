The Villain in ‘Superman and Lois’ Is ‘Plotting His Comeback,’ Teases Adam Rayner

For season 2 of The CW’s Superman and Loisis, Tal-Rho Morgan Edge, Clark’s long-lost Kryptonian brother, will return.

The bad guy has been hiding in plain sight.

Tal-Rho, according to Adam Rayner, isn’t finished plotting his plan.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 2 of Superman andamp; Lois.]

Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) is still reeling from his mysterious sensory overload and disturbing visions in the 18th episode of Superman and Lois.

To find answers, he tracks down Tal-Rho and asks him if his symptoms are related to the Kryptonian mind control he experienced last season.

Tal-Rho takes his brother and nephew, Jordan (Alex Garfin), to his Fortress of Solitude after some hesitation on Clark’s part.

He summons the AI hologram of their mother, Lara (Mariana Klaveno), who expresses her dissatisfaction with Tal-Rho’s attempt to use the Eradicator.

Tal-Rho expresses his unresolved feelings of rejection.

He also confirms that he retains his abilities.

Season 2 of Superman and Lois will have a new villain, but that doesn’t mean Tal-Rho is finished with the Kents, or humanity for that matter.

Rayner, who plays the Kryptonian criminal, recently spoke with TV Line about what Tal-Rho has been up to in his absence and teased that he’s planning something.

Rayner speculated, “I imagine he’s been doing quite a bit of reading, pondering advanced Kryptonian problems.”

“He’s also planning his comeback, pondering how he can manipulate things to his advantage.”

His spirit hasn’t been broken, so he’ll be making plans even if he can’t quite carry them out yet.”

It’s time for an unwelcomed family gathering.

On The CW, a new (hashtag)SupermanAndLois series premieres RIGHT NOW on the West Coast! pic.twitter.comFliPDKN2ls

Season 2’s Tal-Rho, on the other hand, isn’t quite the same.

He’s far less zealous now that his lifelong mission to extinguish humanity is over.

Rayner explained, “Everything’s been stripped away.”

“Tal has been relieved of the weight of this massive mission, this destiny he felt before.

So he still has a spiky personality, but he’s not carrying the weight of an entire civilization’s hopes on his shoulders.

He’s a little more at ease now.

That is beautifully conveyed in the writing.”

Tal-Rho attempted to justify his quest to eradicate humanity in Superman andamp; Lois Season 1 by demonstrating his commitment to the cause.

And, in Rayner’s opinion,

