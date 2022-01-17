The Villain Reveal in Season 2 of ‘Demon Slayer’ explains how Tanjiro was able to survive his battle with Daki.

The Villain Reveal from Season 2 of ‘Demon Slayer’ explains how Tanjiro survived his battle with Daki.

In Season 2 of ‘Demon Slayer,’ the Villain Reveal explains how Tanjiro was able to survive his battle with Daki.

Tanjiro Kamado will face a new adversary when the Entertainment District Arc of Demon Slayer Season 2 begins.

Daki from Upper Moon 6 appears to be a terrifying threat on her own.

The most recent episode of the anime, however, contains a major reveal about the character, and it explains how Demon Slayer’s protagonist survived his battle with her.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Episode 7 of Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District Arc.]

The battle between Tanjiro and Daki continues.

A new episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc will premiere on @Crunchyroll and @Funimation on Sunday! pic.twitter.comaRqvaNxwVb

What Is ‘Ashinuke,’ and How Does It Connect to Tengen’s Mission in Season 2 of ‘Demon Slayer’?

Daki claims the title of Upper Moon 6 throughout Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District Arc, so Tanjiro’s victory over her is surprising.

However, the most recent episode proves that Upper Rank 6 is more than just a joke.

When Tengen Uzui arrives on the scene, he quickly dispatches Daki.

Even he is surprised by her “weakness,” but when he removes her head, she does not disintegrate, and another form emerges from her body: her brother, Gyotaru.

Gyotaru and Daki are both classified as Upper Moon 6 and appear to be the same person.

Gyotaru has already proven to be the more powerful half of this foe after only a few minutes of back-and-forth.

Tanjiro is probably still alive because of this.

Is Koyoharu Gotouge’s ‘Demon Slayer’ manga complete, and if so, where can I find it?

Hashira, the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking member, is said to be capable of being killed by demons in the Twelve Kizuki, particularly those on the more powerful end of the spectrum.

A Demon Slayer of Tanjiro’s level of training would normally falter in a fight with one.

On the other hand, the anime’s protagonist manages to surprise Daki, especially when he uses his new Sun Breathing technique.

He only passes out because he has become exhausted during the battle.

It’s no surprise that Nezuko can match Daki’s strength, but in the absence of more information, Tanjiro’s abilities appear to be exaggerated.

Of course, now that we know the Upper Moon 6 wasn’t at full strength when she faced off against the younger Demon Slayer, their fight makes more sense.

Tanjiro has a much lower chance of facing Gyutaro alone…

