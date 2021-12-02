‘The Voice’ coach Ariana Grande shows her support for Holly Forbes after she was eliminated from the Top 10: ‘I Have a Glass of Wine Waiting for Ya.’

‘I Have a Glass of Wine Waiting for Ya,’ Ariana Grande, ‘The Voice’ coach, says after Holly Forbes was eliminated from the Top 10: ‘I Have a Glass of Wine Waiting for Ya.’

On November 1, Team Ariana Grande on The Voice Season 21 lost half of its remaining artists.

Holly Forbes, along with Team Kelly Clarkson’s Jeremy Rosado and Team John Legend’s Jershika Maple, made it to the Bottom 3 during The Voice Top 10 results show.

Each of the three artists performed one final song in the hopes of being instantly saved by audience votes.

Holly’s time on The Voice has unfortunately come to an end due to a lack of fan support.

Ariana, on the other hand, didn’t let her teammate off the hook without a sweet on-stage and later-on-Instagram exchange.

Holly sang “Because of You” for her Instant Save performance, demonstrating her incredible range and belting abilities.

Holly, as well as Jeremy and Jershika, made it to the Bottom 3. The coaches couldn’t believe it.

Ariana, who was crying, told her teammate that it was the “craziest” thing she had ever seen because all three singers had been regarded as powerhouses throughout the season.

“This makes no sense to me.”

And I say this with a lot of love and affection for everyone on the show because everyone is so talented, but you, Holly, have been a vocal titan,” Ariana continued.

Holly was overcome with emotion as she told Ariana how much she enjoyed having her as a coach.

After the voting period ended, host Carson Daly announced Jershika as the winner, ejecting Holly and Jeremy from the competition.

Ariana and Holly continued to show love for each other on Instagram Stories after Tuesday night’s episode aired.

Ariana began the conversation by reminding Holly that she would always be a fan.

The pop star tagged Holly and wrote, “You are so incredibly, irrevocably, astonishingly loved.”

“I can’t wait to see what’s in store for you.”

I’m with you every step of the way, always and forever.

“I adore you.”

Holly responded to Ariana’s post by telling her that she “made the whole thing worthwhile.”

“Meeting you would have been enough if that was all it gave me.

From the bottom of my heart, I appreciate everything you’ve done for me.

“I adore you,” Holly added.

After the Top 10 eliminations, Ariana sent another email to Holly, thanking her for her time and offering support.

“Words fail me when it comes to expressing how wonderful you are.

I’ve got a glass of wine for you.

“Hurry up, my pal,” concluded the singer of “7 Rings.”

