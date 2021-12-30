The Voice Kids viewers label the show a fix after Torrin’s dramatic final victory over Savannah.

The Voice Kids viewers labeled the show a fix after Torrin’s dramatic final victory over Savannah.

After Torrin was announced as the winner of the Voice Kids final on Wednesday, viewers claimed the show was rigged.

The Voice Kids 2021 final on ITV featured 16 talented children competing for the title of champion.

Danny Jones, Will.i.Am, Pixie Lott, and Melanie C were the coaches for this season.

Each coach had four children to choose from, and one was chosen to advance to the final sing-off, where they each performed a Christmas song.

Savannah, 13, was chosen to go through, and she performed a lovely rendition of O Holy Night.

When she didn’t win, the audience was stunned.

Instead, this year’s winner was Torrin from Mel C’s team.

The 14-year-old performed Auld Lang Syne, but fans believe she won because her coach was Mel C.

Fans took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the fix.

“I assume (hashtag)TheVoiceKids virtual audience was mostly Spice Girl fans for Torrin to win over Savannah?” one fan speculated.

“I reckon it’s got to be Savannah,” one person wrote, “but knowing how they fix these types of programs…”

“Ummmm, what? I’m so perplexed,” wrote a third.

The Voice Kids is a huge problem.

Savannah was denied victory (hashtag)TheVoiceKids”

“It just feels totally incredible,” Torrin said after winning, “and thank you to Melanie because I wouldn’t be here without you!”

“I just think there’s no stopping her if she stays on this path,” Mel said.

“I believe she has the potential to be one of our generation’s greats.”

She possesses that capability.

“She has a lot of skills.

She just has a way of connecting with people and touching their souls.”

