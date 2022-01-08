The Voice of an Iconic Animated Villain was Voiced by the Actor Who Played Ghostface in “Scream.”

The Actor Who Played Ghostface in ‘Scream’ Voiced an Iconic Animated Villain

When most people think of Scream, they probably think of Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, who have been on the show for a long time.

After all, that trio has appeared in each of the four films so far.

However, there is one more cast member who has been a part of the iconic horror franchise since its inception and is its most well-known character.

In addition, the actor who plays Ghostface in those films has also voiced a beloved animated villain.

Ghostface’s identity changes in each of the four Scream films.

And, in most cases, the twist is that the mask is worn by more than one person.

Regardless of who the killers are, Roger L Jackson’s performance as Ghostface remains consistent.

Since 1996, the actor has played the character, usually over the phone with his intended victims.

For the third season of MTV’s Scream TV series, Jackson even reprised the role.

He’s also appeared as Ghostface in other media, such as Cartoon Network’s Robot Chicken and Call of Duty video game expansion packs.

But Jackson’s career encompasses far more than this single horror icon.

In fact, he may be as well-known among 1990s kids as a certain animated villain.

Three Reasons Stu Could Be Ghostface in ‘Scream 5’

Jackson has appeared in a number of television, video game, and film roles since the early 1990s.

Outside of the Scream movies, however, there is one project that is unquestionably his most popular.

Jackson has been the voice of Mojo Jojo in the popular animated series The Powerpuff Girls since 1998.

The titular superhero team’s arch-nemesis is a highly intelligent chimp.

Jackson not only voiced Mojo Jojo on the show from 1998 to 2005, but he also reprised the role in 2002’s The Powerpuff Girls Movie.

For the rebooted version of the show, which ran from 2016 to 2019, he reprised his roles as both Mojo Jojo and his other popular character Butch.

Dexter’s Laboratory, Codename: Kids Next Door, and Regular Show have all featured Jackson’s voice.

Jackson is reprising his role as Ghostface in 2022’s Scream, despite not currently performing as Mojo Jojo.

Only five actors from previous films return for this film.

Campbell, Cox, and Arquette are all back, as is Marley Shelton, who plays Judy Hicks in Scream 4.

Fans are frantically trying to figure out who it is…

