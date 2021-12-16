‘The Voice’ Season 21 Finale to Feature Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, and More

Season 21 of ‘The Voice’ will feature performances by Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, and others.

The season 21 finale of The Voice will feature a star-studded lineup of performers!

In addition to the Top 5 contestants — Girl Named Tom, Jershika Maple, Paris Winningham, Wendy Moten, and Hailey Mia — performing with their coaches, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend, during next Tuesday’s live, two-hour finale, NBC has announced a slew of A-list celebrities.

Ariana Grande, who is a first-time coach, will perform with Kid Cudi in the first live performance of their song “Just Look Up,” which is featured in the upcoming star-studded Netflix film Don’t Look Up.

Jennifer Lopez will also make her Voice debut, performing “On My Way (Marry Me)” from her upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me.

Following his semifinal performance of his new holiday hit “You Deserve It All,” John will perform “Hallelujah,” a CMT-winning duet with Carrie Underwood from her Christmas album, My Gift (Special Edition).

Former coach Alicia Keys will perform a special performance of her new song, “Old Memories,” from her new album, KEYS (Original and Unlocked), which will be released on Dec. 10.

Season 21 Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran will make his Voice debut with a performance of his new single “Shivers,” Coldplay will perform “My Universe,” their Billboard-topping collaboration with BTS, and Walker Hayes will make his Voice debut with a performance of his smash hit country crossover, “Fancy Like.”

Also on hand will be Matthew McConaughey and Nick Kroll, who will introduce their Sing 2 co-stars Keke Palmer and Tori Kelly, who will perform a duet of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” alongside The Voice’s Top 13 artists!

On the live telecast, one of the season 21 finalists – Girl Named Tom and Hailey Mia from Team Kelly, Jershika Maple from Team John, Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham from Team Blake – will be crowned the winner.

