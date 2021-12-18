The Walmart Alternative to the Closed McDonald’s Isn’t What We Expected

Walmart’s McDonald’s Replacement Isn’t What We Expected

Walmart has gradually phased out McDonald’s restaurants from many of its retail locations across the country over the last few years.

Now, an unexpected newcomer is attempting to resurrect the shuttered storefronts.

Shawarma Press has opened a location inside of Walmart, according to Eat This, Not That, and plans to open more locations in the future.

McDonald’s and Walmart previously collaborated to open 700 fully-equipped restaurants inside Walmart stores across the country, but they all closed down about a decade ago.

Other fast-food chains have attempted to take the spaces with varying degrees of success, but none have succeeded quite like Shawarma Press.

The fast-food franchise is on the rise, and gaining a foothold in Walmart stores could be a game-changer.

In some parts of Texas, Shawarma Press is already well-known.

It offers a “fusion” version of shawarma, a Middle Eastern dish made of thinly sliced meat roasted on a cone and cut into bowls, platters, salads, or wraps.

With the Tandoori Press, Tex-Mex Shawarma, and other twists on the classic dish, Shawarma Press takes these variations even further.

Shawarma Press has experienced rapid growth in the last five years, and this trend is expected to continue.

Sawsan Abublan, the company’s founder and CEO, told journalists that the company’s move into the Walmart Supercenter in Plano, Texas is “expected to be completed in early November” and that more expansion is on the way.

“We were the first restaurant in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to serve shawarma,” Abublan said.

“Some people are unfamiliar with it, so we explain that’shawarma’ refers to the wrap, and ‘press’ refers to the grill or griddle used to crisp it up.

Customers appreciate that our shawarma and other dishes, including Mediterranean staples like our famous hummus, falafel, and sauces, are made from scratch.”

“We’re ecstatic to have this chance to introduce everyone to our fast-casual Mediterranean food concept,” Abublan said.

“With ten new franchises launching in Walmart and other locations, the timing is ideal for us to delight customers with the many delicious flavors and health benefits of Mediterranean food,” says the company.

Shawarma Press has opened locations in Florida, Texas, and Oklahoma, with more on the way.

