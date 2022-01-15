‘The Way It Is,’ Eli Manning on Why Everything Eli Manning Does Annoys Big Brother Peyton: ‘The Way It Is,’ Eli Manning on Why Everything Eli Manning Does Annoys Big Brother Peyton on Why Everything Eli

A brother’s life.

Even though Eli Manning and his older brother, Peyton Manning, are both talented football players, they are not immune to sibling rivalry.

“I think everything I do irritates him because I’m the little brother,” Eli, 41, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, January 13, while promoting his Frito-Lay and PepsiCo Beverages partnership and their “NFL Playoff” campaign.

“And I got used to it, just being in that situation whenever I’m in the room and he’s in there, like whatever I’m doing is going to annoy him: if I’m not watching the game, if I’m watching too closely, if I’m sitting too close to the TV, if I’m drinking my Pepsi too loud, if I’m eating my Lays and rustling the paper; everything annoys the big brother.”

In their joint “Road to Super Bowl” commercial, the Louisiana native co-stars with the 45-year-old former Denver Broncos player, and there’s a scene between the two brothers that mimics their upbringing.

“So, I don’t think that first scene [of]just us on the couch was scripted.”

‘You on the couch, annoying each other, get to work,’ it was written like that.

‘What, what would happen if this happened?” Eli reminisced to Us.

“We thought to ourselves, ‘This is something we can do every day.'”

The former New York Giants quarterback, who announced his retirement in January 2020, discussed how their relationship has changed since they both retired from the league.

“Well, I believe I’m more recently retired than he is, so I’m hoping I’ll be able to throw [a pass]better than him, but who knows?” Eli joked.

“Right now, I don’t think anyone wants to see that.”

It’s just been a lot of fun [collaborating on the commercial].”

Peyton and the retired athlete “never really worked together on anything,” according to the retired athlete, and this commercial provided an opportunity for brotherly bonding.

“It’s just been a lot of fun and now we have a reason to get together,” Eli said.

“I live in New Jersey, and he lives in Denver.”

We don’t always have the opportunity to see each other.

So this is a chance for us to see each other and socialize.

