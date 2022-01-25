The Way Meghan King and Christian Schauf Were

She had hoped for a fairy tale, but it was not to be.

After her divorce from Jim Edmonds, Meghan King found love with Christian Schauf, but it wasn’t meant to be.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum was previously married to Edmonds for five years before calling it quits in October 2019, according to Us Weekly.

Aspen, the former couple’s daughter, was born in November 2016, and Hart and Hayes, twin sons, were born in June 2018.

Following a whirlwind romance with the former St.

King, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, was ready to find The One once more.

“I just want to hold someone’s hand or get a hug, and whether or not, in this age of coronavirus, I want to be partnered up is irrelevant.”

In April 2020, she said on an episode of her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast, “I want that relationship.”

“Getting divorced was never my intention, but here I am, happier than ever, but I do want a partner.”

King’s wish was granted one month later.

In May 2020, Us confirmed that the former reality TV star had started dating Schauf, whom she later revealed she met on a dating app.

“I knew I was ready to really date when I knew I had worked through my pain to the point where it wouldn’t define me or scare me, but instead teach me,” King wrote in a June 2020 blog post about her budding romance, describing her experience with virtual dating during the COVID-19 crisis.

“I aimed for the moon and made a list of every last detail of the man I was looking for – my list was pages long – and I’d pray to God every day to open my heart to the possibility of loving again.”

Schauf told the New York Post’s Page Six that he found King’s strength “admirable” during her divorce drama with Edmonds as she continued to navigate her transition to single motherhood — and balance raising a family with exploring a new relationship.

“This is a 35-year-old woman with three children under the age of three and a difficult ex.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Meghan King and Christian Schauf: The Way They Were