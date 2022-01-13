The Way They Were: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Relationship Timeline

Prior to their January 2022 split, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s romance was the epitome of relationship goals.

The lovebirds met through mutual friends at a Los Angeles jazz club in the early 2000s.

They’ve “been together” since that day, according to the Cosby Show alum, who told Net-A-Porter in 2018.

“What I like about Jason is that he’s an alpha male who promotes love and family values.

And to circle back to my own wounds, having an absent father, and then to be completely met by a man of that stature, is truly incredible,” she told the publication.

“In this day and age, Jason embodies a rare form of masculinity — he’s a leader and a giver.

You can go down the line just in terms of charisma, physique, proper use of power, responsibility, and work ethic.”

Momoa and Bonet had their daughter, Lola, in 2007 and their son, Nakoa-Wolf, in 2008, but they didn’t marry until 2017.

The couple’s secret wedding ceremony, which took place at their home in Topanga, California, was revealed by Us Weekly.

Bonet has long been a fan of the Aquaman star.

When she starred on The Cosby Show, he confessed to Esquire in 2019 that she was his childhood crush.

“I mean, I didn’t say that to her.”

“If someone says something isn’t possible, I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet,'” he joked.

‘Anything is f–king possible,’ she says.

From 1987 to 1993, Bonet married Lenny Kravitz.

Zo Kravitz’s parents are the now-ex-couples.

Despite their split, Bonet has maintained a positive relationship with the “American Woman” rocker, and the two have even become friends.

“People can’t believe how close Jason and I are, or how close I am with Zo’s mother,” Lenny said in the November 2020 issue of Men’s Health.

“It’s just what you do, so we do it.”

Isn’t it true that you let love rule?”

“Obviously, it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera,” the Grammy winner continued.

But what about Jason and me?

