The wedding guest wears a lacy white gown to the ceremony, but that’s not what everyone is talking about.

The wedding guest wears a lacy white gown to the ceremony, but it’s not the thing that everyone is talking about.

After a photo was shared on Reddit, people were taken aback by a wedding guest’s choice of attire.

Not only is the woman – the bride’s stepmother – dressed in a white lace gown (enough to annoy any bride), but her footwear has also raised eyebrows.

True, not everyone is comfortable in heels, but a pretty lace dress calls for a nice pair of pumps or sandals.

This woman, on the other hand, has arrived in a pair of black biker boots.

These aren’t the kind of heeled boots you’d wear on a night out.

Leather boots with a fur trim that are laced up.

People are unable to believe what they are seeing.

What was supposed to be a pleasant family portrait has gone viral.

“Not only a white dress, but what appear to be black Uggs,” one commenter wrote.

“This was like my sister (bridesmaid) wanting to wear her doc martens with her elegant designer dress,” another said.

In the end, she decided that doc martens would be more appropriate than block heelsflats because the wedding was in a garden.”

Other Reddit users, on the other hand, defended the woman’s shoe choice.

“I wore my New Rocks with my wedding gown,” one woman explained.

You make your own decisions.

This is a strange thing to get all worked up about.”

“I own a pair of velvet Doc Martens,” another added.

I wear them to formal events with dresses.”

What are your thoughts on the matter?

