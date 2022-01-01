The Weekend Breakfast Menu by Ina Garten Is a Great Way to Start the New Year

Ina Garten’s Weekend Breakfast Menu Is a Delicious Way to Kick Off the New Year

The Barefoot Contessa has a menu for every occasion, including the new year.

Start 2022 with a weekend breakfast menu from Ina Garten, which includes homemade muffins, hearty egg dishes, and, of course, one of the celebrity chef’s popular cocktails.

Start with eggs on Garten’s weekend breakfast menu.

The host of the Barefoot Contessa prepares two savory egg dishes.

The first item on the menu is eggs benedict.

With her simple method for poaching eggs, Garten makes it a “How easy is that?” moment.

It doesn’t involve vinegar or swirling.

In addition, she gives hollandaise sauce a Barefoot Contessa spin.

Garten’s hollandaise is made in a blender.

Garten also has Roast Beef Hash and Eggs on the menu, which is the second of her savory egg dishes.

It takes a little time to prepare — 45 minutes, according to Food Network — but it’s a straightforward process, as are most Barefoot Contessa recipes.

While the potatoes cook, Garten prepares the hash.

She then prepares eggs.

Finally, she puts it all together and it’s ready to eat.

The Food Network star serves up one of her classic cocktail recipes, bloody marys, in the episode “Weekend Breakfast” of Barefoot Contessa.

But not just any tomato-vodka concoction will do.

Garten prepares her Ultimate Bloody Marys.

When compared to a traditional bloody mary, this one has a higher volume.

Garten’s go-to weekend breakfast cocktail features tomato and clam juice, as well as shrimp as a garnish.

Fresh-baked muffins for a weekend breakfast may appear difficult, but Garten makes it look simple. “The nice thing about muffins is that you don’t have to make them in a mixer or a food processor,” Garten says.

“All you need is a big bowl,” Garten explained on The Barefoot Contessa.

To make uniformly sized muffins, Garten recommends using an ice cream scoop, Garten’s secret to professional-looking muffins.

Finally, a few muffin-making tips from the cookbook’s author.

“The less you mix them, the better,” she warned viewers of Barefoot Contessa.

There’s also a reason why the sugar is added last in the recipe.

According to Garten, this adds a nice crunch to the muffins.

Garten has an entire cookbook dedicated to make-ahead recipes, so it’s no surprise that one of the dishes on her weekend breakfast menu can be prepared ahead of time.

