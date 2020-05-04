The weekend’s online agenda: Flamenco Vacuna Fest, Concert on May 1 and a 24-hour musical marathon

This first weekend of May there will also be a good batch of “streaming” performances, including the Remote Utopias festival, a twenty-four-hour marathon of music that will feature artists such as Tame Impala, Erykah Badhu, Jorja Smith, Weyes Blood or Skrillex, among many others, and which can be heard on the website of the NTS station (https://www.nts.live/) from eleven in the morning on Saturday to the same time on Sunday.

Today, Friday at 16:30, the Flamenco Vacuna Fest starts, a digital macro-concert with Farruquito, María Toledo, Alfredo Tejada, Remedios Amaya, Pedro El Granaíno, Esperanza Fernández, Antonio Canales, Ana Morales and more artists, which can be seen on Instagram .

At 17:00 on Facebook the Everywhere Now Online Festival will begin with blues, country and folk musicians, and also at that time the Concert May 1 begins, bringing together Marwan, Rozalén, Ismael Serrano, Nacho Campillo, Sole Giménez, Javier Ojeda, Pedro Pastor, Butterfly Effect or Juan Pinilla, among others (on their social networks).

At 18:00 it will be José Madero’s turn on his Instagram account, and at the same time the Dreamworld Online Charity Music Festival, of electronic music, will be held on his official website.

Love From Philly will also be seen from an official website, with G. Love, John Oates, Freeway, Kurt Vile, Lauren Hart and other American artists.

To end on Friday, Fred Hersch can be seen on Facebook at 19:00, Eric Bibb on the same social network at 20:00, and the Mantita Fest on Instagram at 20:05, with several participants from the independent scene.

At 21:00 The Railthin Brothers will perform on Facebook, and The Tallest Man on Earth on YouTube Live. Eli Paperboy Reed (22:00, Facebook), Izaro (22:00, Facebook) and Melissa Etheridge (00:00, Facebook) will close the event.

On Saturday, night owls will be able to see Nikki Hill (03:00, Facebook), and in the morning the Remote Utopias festival mentioned above will begin.

At 14:00, Hungry Heart will pay a tribute to Springesteen, and at 16:30 the Flamenco Vacuna Fest will return. At 19:00 fans of the genre will be able to continue with the Red Panorama Flamenco, with José Mercé, La Moneta, La Negra and other artists. At 22:00, Larkin Poe will perform.

On Sunday, the list of online performances includes Erin Harpe (01:00), Madeleine Peyroux (01:00), Aint Nothin But..Separation Blues Festival (17:00), The Kennedys (20:00), Karim Vitas Jr (20:15), or the great Mike Farris (22:00). .