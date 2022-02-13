The weekly horoscope for February 13–19 reveals what the stars have in store for each zodiac sign.

Weekly horoscope for February 13–19: Discover what the stars have planned for each zodiac sign.

ARIES is the first sign of the zodiac

APRIL 20TH – 21ST MARCH

You’re the type of friend who tells it like it is while also providing consistent support, which is exactly what those around you require.

Mercury encourages you to prioritize shared business or travel plans, and a casual companion can be much more.

Love demands that you give and expect more.

Make a fantasy future in your mind – anything is possible.

THE TAURUS

21 MARCH – 21 MAY

Your goal-setting, action-oriented chart gains Mercury’s shrewd insight, and as your mind clears, you’ll be able to map out a path that’s perfect for you.

You have the words to persuade those around you.

The full moon can bring about unexpected address changes, and somewhere you visit for the first time this week could become your new home.

GEMINI is an astrological sign.

22 MAY – 21 JUNE

Passion is deep and mysterious in your horoscope, and going with the flow can lead you to exciting places.

A name that sounds like a movie star could be a hint, while Geminis in love have enthralling body language.

Mercury favors a trip or vacation, and negative voices can shift to positive ones in an instant.

CANCER is a cancer that affects people.

THE 22ND OF JUNE – THE 22ND OF JULY

This week, you keep your cool even when things get hot, either physically or emotionally, and you can follow through on a personal plan.

If this is about love, a single word in a special card or message will suffice.

A full moon in your financial chart encourages you to take a risk, but only after you’ve done your homework.

LEO is an acronym for law enforcement officer.

23 JULY – 23 AUGUST

Your negotiating skills may begin to shine as Mercury, the planet of planning, moves on.

And, while returning to unfinished business may be the best option right now, you also have the option of rushing through a new set of agreements.

No one can resist your gaze when the full moon is in your sign.

Three groups are merged into one by chance.

CANCER

24 AUGUST – 22 SEPTEMBER

Mercury’s gift this week is to bring your dream of a creative career to the forefront of your mind, but the next step is up to you in the coming days.

If you’re in love and looking for a unique gift, consider the experience rather than the price.

You’re ready to take your sharing to a whole new level.

If you’re looking for a sign that you’re single, look for a pattern of hand prints.

Door 43 welcomes Luck.

LIBRA is a Greek word that means “to

23 – 23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTEMBER

You can bridge any gap between…

