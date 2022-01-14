The Weeknd Isn’t Singing About Selena Gomez, Is He?

Is The Weeknd Singing About Selena Gomez in ‘Here We Go…Again’?

Selena Gomez is frequently in the news for her celebrity relationships, despite her impressive music and acting resume.

Her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber drew the most attention.

She did, however, have a relationship with The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye).

The subject of a song from the Super Bowl halftime show’s 2022 album Dawn FM has piqued interest.

So, did The Weeknd sing about Gomez in “Here We Go…Again,” or did he make a lyrical reference to someone else?

Following the news of their relationship, The Weeknd and Gomez became one of the most talked-about celebrity couples in 2017.

In early January 2017, the couple was first seen kissing and cuddling outside a restaurant in Santa Monica.

This sparked a social media frenzy, as most people were unaware that the two were even acquainted.

The exact date the Weeknd and Gomez met is unknown, but they met in 2015 after each headlining a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

In early 2017, Gomez added to the dating rumors by posting a video of the “I Feel It Coming” singer with a heart-eyes emoji and quickly deleting it.

In the months that followed, the two dropped subtle hints about their relationship.

Gomez shared a video of herself performing in Amsterdam, while The Weeknd shared a photo of himself kissing his cheek.

Gomez was also seen wearing The Weeknd’s jean jacket and sweatshirt from his tour at another time.

They made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala, but after a ten-month relationship, they called it quits in October 2017.

Dawn FM, The Weeknd’s long-awaited album, was released on January 6, 2022.

“My new girl, she a movie star,” The Weeknd sings in the song “Here We Go…Again.”

Given Gomez’s acting career, some fans speculated that The Weeknd made a reference to her in the song.

The Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place catapulted Gomez to fame.

Following that, she concentrated on music while attempting to support her film project.

She appeared in films such as Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers, A Rainy Day In New York, and The Dead Don’t Die, and went on to produce them.

Gomez has recently returned to television, starring in the cooking show Selena (plus) Chef and the Hulu series Only Murders In the Building.

The Weeknd, on the other hand, sings about a…

