The Weeknd Reveals New Music Video and Announces Album Release Date

The Weeknd Reveals the Title of His New Album and Teases a New Music Video

In the first week of the new year, The Weeknd will release new music.

On Sunday, the singer of “Blinding Lights” posted a cryptic message on Instagram that hinted at a new album.

The 31-year-old musician, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, wrote alongside a photo of the sun shining in a lush, green yard, “Wake up at dawn tomorrow…,”

The Weeknd (@theweeknd) shared a post on Instagram.

The Weeknd announced the release of his album, dawn FM, on Friday, and teased a dystopian-themed music video teaser in which he transforms into a much older version of himself on Monday.

Jim Carrey, Quincey Jones, Tyler the Creator, Lil Wayne, and Oneohtrix Point Never are also mentioned as collaborators in the one-minute video.

“You are now listening to 103.5 dawn FM You’ve been in the dark way too long,” a radio DJ is heard saying at the end of the snippet.

It’s time to face the truth and embrace your fate.”

The Weeknd (@theweeknd) shared a post on Instagram.

The Weeknd recently shared a screenshot of a text exchange he had with La Mar Taylor, the co-founder of XO Records, on New Year’s Eve in which he discussed the album.

During the brief back-and-forth, the singer appears to have received permission to forego a traditional album release in favor of canceling the entire project so that he can “enjoy it with the people.”

“Happy New Year! Everything is back to normal.

“Music has the power to heal, and that feels more important than releasing another album,” he wrote in the text.

“Let’s just forget about it…XO”

The Weeknd (@theweeknd) shared a post on Instagram.

The Weeknd gave fans their first taste of the album in August when he released “Take My Breath,” a disco-infused track that seemed to herald the beginning of the singer’s new era.

The new album will be the first since 2020’s After Hours, which featured the singles “Save Your Tears,” “Heartless,” and “Blinding Lights.”

The Weeknd (@theweeknd) shared a post.

The Weeknd revealed to Complex in October that parts of the album were already finished.

“[The] only thing missing are a couple of key characters.”

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

The Weeknd Announces Album Release Date, Teases New Music Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)