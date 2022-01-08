The Weeknd Reveals the Tracklist for His New Album “Dawn FM”

The Weeknd’s full name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, and his fifth studio album is set to be released in January.

Dawn FM On Jan is the title of the album.

The Weeknd teased the tracklist for his upcoming album, revealing that it will contain 16 songs.

5. The Weeknd teased Dawn FM on social media in a number of ways.

Dawn FM’s tracklist was revealed in a trailer.

Dawn FM will feature 16 songs, according to the trailer:

The Weeknd: Michael Jackson’s “Blueprint” for His Music Is “One Michael Jackson Hit”

On August 1, The Weeknd released a single called “Take My Breath.”

Dawn FM is set to feature Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey as collaborators, according to the teaser trailer.

The Weeknd’s first trailer for Dawn FM was released on Jan.

“Last night, I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd,” Carrey tweeted.

It was rich and graceful, and it moved me around the room.

“I’m ecstatic to be a part of his symphony.”

Pre-save of the album cover: https:t.coMDAeut3QY4pic.twitter.com96PbZGJA83

Why The Weeknd’s Three Grammy Awards Now “Mean Nothing” to Him

At the halfway point of the Dawn FM tracklist announcement trailer, a man’s voice can be heard.

“God knows life is chaos,” the voice, which sounds similar to Carrey’s, says, “but he made one thing true: You gotta unwind your mind, train your soul to align, and dance till you find that divine boogaloo.”

Billboard interviewed The Weeknd in November 2021 about his hit song “Blinding Lights,” his album AfterHours, and his future plans.

The singer revealed some Dawn FM details during the interview, saying:

“During the pandemic, I began writing the [next]album, which felt like we were all in this scary, unknown territory.”

I was obsessed with the feeling of going outside, so I wanted to make music that sounded like it.

I just felt like I didn’t know what I was doing until now.

Prior to this, it would have been far too ambitious for me.

I knew what I liked, but I didn’t think I had the skills to complete that kind of project until now.

Consider this…

