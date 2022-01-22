The Weeknd surpasses Justin Bieber in terms of Spotify listeners.

The Weeknd has worked hard for it.

The Dawn FM singer has surpassed Justin Bieber as the most popular Spotify artist.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, set the new record on Saturday, with 85.66 million monthly listeners.

With nearly 84 million monthly listeners, Bieber previously held the record.

The Weeknd released his fifth studio album earlier this month, and to commemorate the occasion, he hosted a unique “sonic experience” via a 103.5 Dawn FM livestream event.

The Weeknd’s new album has been building anticipation since the release of “Take My Breath” in August, when the “Blinding Lights” singer gave fans their first taste of the album. He kept the hype going earlier this month when he took to Instagram and posted a cryptic message hinting at the album’s release.

The excitement peaked when The Weeknd teased the release date of his new album with a dystopian-themed music video teaser.

The Weeknd appeared in that video as an older version of himself.

Jim Carrey, Quincey Jones, Tyler the Creator, Lil Wayne, and Oneohtrix Point Never were among the collaborators mentioned in that snippet.

Abel made headlines not only for his incredible makeover, but also for one of his new songs, "Here We Go…Again," in which he sings, "And my new girl, she a movie star / My new girl, she a movie star / I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell"

But I swear it cures my depressing thoughts when I make her laugh.”

Fans immediately assumed the lyric referred to his rumored romance with Angelina Jolie.

Despite the fact that The Weeknd never mentions her name in the song and has never confirmed that he is or was in a relationship with her, fans have drawn parallels between the GRAMMY winner and the 46-year-old actress.

Last year, they were seen spending time together on several occasions, which sparked the rumors in the first place.

The Weeknd’s hugely successful fourth studio album, After Hours, was released in 2020, and Dawn FM was released the following year.

