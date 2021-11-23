The Weeknd Teams Up with the Creator of Euphoria for an HBO Cult Drama Series

The Weeknd and Euphoria’s Creator Team Up for HBO’s Cult Drama Series

The Weeknd will make his television debut in HBO’s The Idol, which he will co-write and executive produce with Sam Levinson (Euphoria).

UPDATE: The Weeknd’s first-ever TV show has been greenlit by HBO.

On November 1st,

HBO announced on February 22 that the drama series, currently titled The Idol, will be renewed for a six-episode run.

Amy Seimetz will direct the entire first season, and The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp will star in the show, according to the announcement.

The Weeknd has landed his next big gig, and he has “Earned It.”

According to Variety, the Starboy performer will collaborate on the upcoming HBO series The Idol with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

Along with Levinson and his creative producer, Reza Fahim, who are both credited as creators, he will executive produce and co-write the series.

Yes, he will star in the show, but no details on who he will play have been released.

The show will follow a Los Angeles pop star who starts dating a nightclub owner, according to Variety.

The big twist is that the club owner is also the cult’s leader.

The Weeknd simply re-posted the stories and tagged HBO on Instagram to confirm his involvement in the show.

The 31-year-old actor previously appeared in Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems and guest-wrote and starred in an American Dad episode in 2020.

The singer, born Abel Tesfaye, is a “real cinephile,” according to Uncut Gems director Josh Safdie.

“For example, one of his favorite filmmakers is (David) Cronenberg, which is understandable given that he is from Toronto.

But he watches a lot of movies,” the director said, adding that Abel even helped write the Adam Sandler film’s script.

And Benny Safdie confirmed that The Weeknd and Adam did get into a fist fight for the film.

The director revealed, “He did that with Adam, the two of them, no doubles, both of them rolling around on the ground.”

“Everyone wanted to get down and dirty with us.”

Even though it was meticulously choreographed, none of that stuff is simple.”

In other words, when The Idol finally airs, fans can expect The Weeknd to give it his all.

The Weeknd Teams Up With the Creator of Euphoria for an HBO Cult Drama Series