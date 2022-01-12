The Weeknd’s album “Dawn FM” has been compared to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” according to Timbaland.

The Weeknd’s album “Dawn FM” has been compared to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” by Timbaland.

Timbaland, a Grammy-winning producer, praises The Weeknd and Michael Jackson for their contributions to music.

While most people wouldn’t mention both artists in the same sentence, Timbaland believes The Weeknd’s latest career move is on par with Michael Jackson’s biggest of all time.

The Weeknd’s fourth album, After Hours, was released in March 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The album was a smash hit, selling over two million copies in the United States alone. The lead single, “Blinding Lights,” meanwhile, dominated the Billboard Hot 100 chart for weeks.

The Weeknd announced his After Hours ’til Dawn tour for 2022 after being unable to tour in 2020 and 2021.

Dawn FM, a concept album structured like a 1980s radio station, was released in early January 2022.

The album features guest appearances from Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator, as well as announcements from Jim Carrey, who serves as the station’s host.

As the sounds of the 1970s and 1980s continue to gain popularity, so do comparisons between the two decades.

Timbaland, like many other music fans, adored Dawn FM and the nostalgic elements it contains.

It also has a lot of samples, some of which are from the era that the album is about.

He went live on Instagram to discuss the album.

“This album, y’all, is different.”

He said, “This s*** right here is on some Thriller s***.”

“Believe what I’m saying.”

He went on, “And the way he dropped this s***, yo.”

“Congratulations; this s*** is incredible,” he wrote alongside the video, adding, “This album is beyond great.”

We’re going to need a vinyl for this.”

Timbaland didn’t mention Michael Jackson’s Thriller album for the first time in early 2022.

He acknowledged on Instagram that music industry mogul Quincy Jones worked hard as a producer for years but didn’t receive widespread recognition until the release of “Thriller,” which Jones himself is featured in an interlude on The Weeknd’s album.

Shelley FKA DRAM, a singer, appeared to agree with Timbaland’s assessment. “The Weeknd really set the bar for how an exceptional album is supposed to flow from top to bottom,” he tweeted.

“We should all be taking…

