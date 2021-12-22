The Whirlwind Romance of Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell: A Timeline of Their Relationship

After two years of dating, Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell married — but it was love at first sight for the couple.

The couple first became linked in early 2019, with the Emily in Paris actress making their relationship official on Instagram in August.

Mary Steenburgen’s son proposed to her a little more than a year later.

Collins gushed during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in October 2020, one month after announcing her engagement. “I knew the second I met him that I wanted to be his wife one day and so it was just a matter of when, really,” Collins said.

During a road trip in New Mexico, McDowell got down on one knee.

The Mank star told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, “It was all very much pre-planned.”

“He did a self-timer video, which we were able to screen capture later.”

But, obviously, he orchestrated the whole thing without my knowledge.

… I was taken aback, but it’s exactly what I’d have wanted, and he knew me so well.”

The Mirror, Mirror actress opened up about how her parents, Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman, influenced her perspective on relationships two years before she began dating the director.

“I find that I’m really attracted to mysterious creatives, and I love people who are able to put their emotions out there for not just the world to see, but just that are giving of their emotions,” she said on The Talk in 2017.

“And my mother is such a strong, independent, strong-willed woman who has always taught me to accept my worth for how I saw myself and female empowerment, and that it’s OK to be independent while also needing someone.”

I get to do a little bit of everything.”

In September 2021, the Okja star and McDowell married in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado.

“This moment will forever play in my head,” the groom wrote on Instagram at the time, adding, “I’m so excited to be your WIFEY.”

Lily was linked to before she fell for the California native.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell’s Whirlwind Romance: A Timeline of Their Relationship