The White House Correspondents’ Dinner will be headlined by Trevor Noah.

The White House Correspondents’ Association announced on Monday that the Daily Show host will perform at the organization’s annual celebration on Saturday, April 30.

The dinner will be held for the first time since 2019.

The dinners for 2020 and 2021 have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, President of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Steven Portnoy of CBS News Radio said, “The White House Correspondents’ Dinner celebrates Americans’ freedoms and the working people who bring the news to the world.” Noah’s current comedy tour was also mentioned.

“Trevor is a phenomenal performer who makes us laugh — and think — four nights a week.

We can’t wait for him to join us in reviving our 100-year Washington tradition.”

The dinners have been held since 1921, with the goal of promoting “excellence in journalism as well as journalism education, as well as ensuring robust news coverage of the president and the presidency.” The president and first lady, as well as senior government officials, have traditionally attended.

Things changed under Donald Trump’s presidency, as he missed the event for the third year in a row.

Following comedian Michelle Wolf’s jabs at DC officials in 2018, Trump derided the event as “too negative,” and historian Ron Chernow took over as the keynote speaker the following year.

Noah’s hosting gig isn’t his only one.

On April 3, the 2022 GRAMMY Awards will be hosted by the Comedy Central star.

On February 2, he also hosted Nickelodeon and Time’s second annual “Kid of the Year” award.

