The Who Strikes Back: How can I purchase tickets for The Who’s upcoming tour?

The Who Hits Back Tour will see THE WHO return to the road this year.

The tour visits 28 different cities.

The Who Hits Back Tour tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 11 at 10 a.m. EST.

Beginning Monday, February 7 at noon EST, American Express Card Members will be able to purchase tickets in advance.

Ticketmaster and The Who’s website have tickets available.

The Baba O’Riley Ultimate Package, My Generation Package, and Who Are You Premium Seat Package are just a few of the VIP packages available.

The tour includes new shows in New York City and New Orleans, as well as most of the cities the band was scheduled to play in 2020.

The Who Hits Back Tour will take the band to 29 cities across the United States.

The tour’s spring leg begins in Hollywood, Florida on April 22.

The band will then take a break until October 2, when the tour resumes in Toronto and Ontario, Canada.

The tour includes stops in the following locations:

Pinball Wizard and Behind Blue Eyes are two of The Who’s most well-known songs.

In 1964, the band was founded in London.

Original members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, as well as a supporting cast of musicians, are on the road.

“We said we’d be back,” Daltrey said on the band’s website, “but we didn’t think we’d have to wait two years.”

“This makes the opportunity to perform this time feel even more special,” he continued.

“Covid has impacted so many people’s lives, so we’re overjoyed to get everyone back together – the band, the crew, and the fans.”

“We’re preparing for a fantastic show that will retaliate in the only way The Who can,” Daltrey said.

“By putting everything we’ve got into it.”

Daltrey and Townshend’s Moving On! Tour took place in 2019.

