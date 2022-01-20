The Winner of the Clash of the Cover Bands Performs a Dolly Parton Tribute That Will Make You Double Take

Karen Hester, a Dolly Parton impersonator and winner of Clash of the Cover Bands, will perform a special medley of the country superstar’s hits on The Tonight Show on January.

Karen Hester, the winner of Clash of the Cover Bands, demonstrated why she was totally deserving of her big win when she was invited to perform on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

As seen in E! News’ exclusive first look at the episode, the Dolly Parton tribute artist wowed the crowd with a medley of the country star’s biggest hits, including “9 to 5,” “Jolene,” and “Two Doors Down.”

The camp activities director from Myrtle Beach, SC, wore a gold and white striped mini-dress with fringe details, T-stap heels, and Dolly’s signature sky-high blonde hairdo to the stage.

“I’m sure there will be a range of emotions, along with nerves, but also a lot of excitement,” Karen told NBC 10 News in her hometown just hours before her performance on Jan.

Dolly’s birthday is November 19, which also happens to be her 76th birthday.

“What better way to honor her than to perform on The Tonight Show on her birthday?” she continued.

On each episode of Jimmy Fallon’s Clash Of The Cover Bands, two acts from the same musical genre compete in two rounds to see who can perform the most entertaining cover.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss hosts the E! series, with Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert, and Ester Dean serving as judges.

Karen advanced to the finals in December after defeating a Carrie Underwood impersonator. She competed against artists who imitated U2, Tina Turner, Tim McGraw, Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters, Celine Dion, Depeche Mode, and Bon Jovi, among others.

Karen won the grand prize of (dollar)25,000 before her most recent performance on the late-night talk show.

Clash of the Cover Bands on E! is now available on demand as well as on the NBC and E! Apps.

On Wednesday, Jan. 9, you can see Karen perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

At 11:35 p.m. on November 19,

ET and PT are two different time zones.

