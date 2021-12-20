The Winner of the ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament Got a Message From Steve Martin’s Lookalike

On December 15, the first-ever Jeopardy! Professors Tournament came to a close.

Sam Buttrey took home the grand prize of $100,000 on July 17th.

Buttrey’s striking resemblance to legendary actor Steve Martin has been noted by viewers, and the Only Murders in the Building star appears to have been aware of their similar appearances.

The inaugural tournament, which began on December 1, was hosted by Mayim Bialik.

Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, reached the finals.

He was up against Ed Hashima, an American River College history professor, and Alisa Hove, a Warren Wilson College botany professor.

Hashima came in second place with (dollar)50,000 in prize money, while Hove took third place with (dollar)25,000.

Fans congratulated Buttrey on his win on social media, with many remarking on his striking resemblance to Martin.

“I seriously thought this was Steve Martin and still do,” a Jeopardy! viewer wrote on Instagram.

“It’s easy to believe Steve Martin went into academia and is still doing well.

“Wow,” remarked one of the fans.

“Go Steve Martin!” exclaimed another.

“I kept saying how much he reminded me of Steve Martin! Glad I’m not the only one,” one fan said.

Buttrey accepted the comparison as a compliment and is still adjusting to his newfound celebrity.

Buttrey told America’s Navy website, “It’s been very entertaining for me – I can’t speak for Steve.”

“Steve Martin is a serious author and a gifted musician in addition to being hilarious.

For years, people have told me that I look like him, but I believe it was on the Jeopardy! cameras that I noticed the most.

… this instant internet-era fame has been a little strange and a little fun – I don’t expect to have another experience like this.”

Guest Host Mayim Bialik on ‘Jeopardy!’: ‘It’s Definitely Been Stressful’

Martin obviously heard about Buttrey’s Jeopardy! doppelgänger and responded to a post on Jeopardy!’s Twitter account congratulating Buttrey at some point during Buttrey’s Jeopardy! run.

“We’re giving Sam Buttrey an A(plus) for winning our first-ever (hashtag)ProfessorsTournament! We’ll see him in the next Tournament of Champions!” tweeted Jeopardy! after Buttrey’s victory on Dec.

17th.

“So great to split the prize money with Sam!” Martin joked.

The producers of Jeopardy! took advantage of the opportunity to invite the superstar onto the game show.