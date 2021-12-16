The Winner of ‘The Voice’ Was Revealed Long Before the Show

The Winner of ‘The Voice’ Was Spoilt Ahead of Time

The NBC singing competition appears to have spoiled the Season 21 results just hours before Girl Named Tom made history as the first non-solo act to win The Voice.

Fans of The Voice who downloaded the official mobile app for the show were shocked to discover that the Liechty siblings – Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah – were already labeled “Winner” on the “Artists” page hours before the live finale, as captured in a screenshot by TV Line.

NBC has yet to publicly address the alleged spoiler.

The victory of Girl Named Tom, however widely predicted by app users, is Kelly Clarkson’s fourth. She previously won Season 17 with teammate Jake Hoot.

In the end, the band beat out Team Clarkson’s Hailey Mia, Team Blake Shelton’s Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham, and Team John Legend’s Jershika Maple by performing the Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me” with Clarkson in the finale.

Shortly after their win, Girl Named Tom took to Instagram to inform fans that they would be returning home to be with their father, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2017 and had recently deteriorated.

“As we write this statement, our father is in excruciating pain after yet another surgery,” they said.

“The only reason we’re still in Los Angeles is because our parents want us to do what we enjoy.”

“We can’t wait to be in the same room together.”

“Some may believe this is the worst timing – our father’s downward spiral occurring at the same time as our national television success,” they continued.

“In truth, we consider ourselves fortunate and blessed to have this happy distraction.

Our family has been able to connect, reflect, and marvel at the love we have for one another thanks to The Voice.”

The siblings then expressed their gratitude to everyone at The Voice and promised that there would be more of them in the future.

They stated, “We have dozens of new songs that we cannot wait to share with you.”

“We love you, we appreciate you, and we wish you a joyous holiday season.”

In 2022, we’ll see you!”

