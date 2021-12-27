Inside the Winter Wonderland-themed Baby Shower of Jeannie Mai and Jeezy

Jeannie Mai is on the verge of welcoming her first child into the world.

Since announcing her pregnancy, the popular co-host of The Real has been giddy with delight.

Mai and her husband Jeezy recently celebrated with a chic baby shower.

On Thursday, December 14, Mai, 42, posted a video montage to Instagram.

Hundreds of her and Jeezy’s family and friends attended the “shower of love” to celebrate the couple’s first child together.

Mai is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

‘The Real:’ Jeannie Mai’s Three-Page Wedding Vows to Jeezy

In their Georgia mansion, the theme was “winter wonderland.”

It was a lavish affair with plenty of food, music, dancing, and even limbo.

Despite the fact that the couple has yet to reveal the baby’s name or gender, signs at the event referred to the baby as “Baby Sno.”

“How am I falling in love with someone I’ve never met? Baby J isn’t even here yet- yet bringing our friends and family together in a way only God can,” Mai captioned the video.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you to all of our friends who showered us with love.

And a special thanks to the one and only @katrinaselegantevents for transforming our home into a winter wonderland,” she wrote, adding a snowflake emoji.

Mai and Jeezy’s close friends threw them a “shower of love” in November, complete with a travel-themed baby shower.

The event was “unforgettable,” she said, adding that everyone dressed in yellow for the occasion and looked like sunshine.

The Atlanta Garden Wedding of ‘The Real’ Co-Host Jeannie Mai and Rapper Jeezy

She captioned a photo, “So grateful to have the most wonderful friends throw us such a sweet, unforgettable shower for a Baby Jenkins.”

“As we approach the final weeks, I’m becoming increasingly emotional as I realize how drastically our lives are about to change.

Thank you for being a community of trust, love, and joy for all of our supportive friends and family.

This is a day I will never forget.”

Mai had previously stated that she had no desire to have children.

She was previously married for ten years to hunter Freddy Harteis, and she claimed that part of the reason they divorced was because she didn’t want children.

‘The Real’: Jeannie Mai Wants To Make Jeezy’s Marriage Work By…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

I have always worked on growing, healing, and evolving. And when I look at when I didn’t want kids, I was really happy and content with where I was. But I was still trying to grow. Today, let’s just say I didn’t have a child, I’d still see myself as evolved and continuing to–you never become fully evolved! But something happened, and I just changed my mind. I said ‘You know what, because I’m in a trustworthy relationship and I also am not being so hard on myself anymore and I’ve healed, I changed my mind. I said ‘You know what, I want to be a mom.’ I chose it. I decided to shift my perspective and choose this for myself.

” width=”500″ height=”281″ data-src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Uk2jqOVtRlI” class=”lazy-yt” srcdoc=”<style>*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}</style><img src=https://img.youtube.com/vi/Uk2jqOVtRlI/hqdefault.jpg alt=”><span>▶</span></style>” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Uk2jqOVtRlI?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen]

Jeezy Surprises Jeannie, Talks Finding Love, Reveals His Prediction of Baby J’s Gender” width=”500″ height=”281″ data-src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/kWT1FkG56JI” class=”lazy-yt” srcdoc=”<style>*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}</style><img src=https://img.youtube.com/vi/kWT1FkG56JI/hqdefault.jpg alt=”><span>▶</span></style>” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/kWT1FkG56JI?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen]