‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Trailer Teases the Elves’ Tragic History in the Series’

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Trailer Teases Elves’ Tragic Past in the Series’

Season 2 of The Witcher is only a small part of the overall story.

The Witcher Season 2’s season finale gave us our first look at The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The elves on the Continente before the Conjunction of the Spheres are the subject of a new upcoming series.

The teaser trailer, set in a time before The Witcher, gives fans a glimpse into what led to the elves’ tragic series of events in the Netflix series.

Three elven characters star in the new Netflix series.

“Michelle Yeoh as sword-elf Scan, Laurence O’Fuarain as vengeance-seeking warrior Fjall, and Sophia Brown as Queens-guard-soldier-turned-traveling-musician Éile,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

The three characters are initially antagonistic in the teaser trailer.

However, a specific cataclysm forces them to unite against a common foe.

Blood Origin takes place 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher.

In a time when the Continent was ruled by elves.

The series follows the story of the first witcher and the events leading up to the Conjunction of the Spheres, in which “the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one,” according to the official Netflix synopsis.

These 10 Actors Have Joined the Netflix Prequel ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’

Scan, Fjall, and Éile band together in the teaser trailer to fight a common foe that may or may not be humans.

The trailer doesn’t reveal much, but the characters are fighting a traditional armored foe.

Could it be humans? After the Conjunction of the Spheres, humanity was at first an ally to the elves before turning on them, according to The Witcher’s storyline.

“There’s so many things in Season 2 that begin to set up ‘Blood Origin’ — you won’t know it when you watch it because you don’t know how those things will play out,” showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said in an interview with Variety.

You’ll see little Easter eggs in ‘Blood Origin,’ not just in dialogue, but also in visual Easter eggs.”

The Witcher: Blood Origin will most likely explain how the elves created the weapon in order to fight humanity.

Lara Dorren’s origins are also revealed.

The prequel will also look into how witchers are created, as Vesemir explained in Season 2 of The Witcher that the mutagen was created with Elder blood.

The plot of The…

