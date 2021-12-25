‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Leaves Andrzej Sapkowski in Charge of the Series’ Future: ‘I Just Don’t Feel the Need for Us to Keep Creating Stories,’ he says.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the showrunner for TheWitcher, confirms the series’ future.

The Witcher was renewed for the following season on both occasions before its Netflix premiere.

The Witcher’s characters and plots are based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s popular book series and video games of the same name.

When Sapkowski decides to end the story, Hissrich reveals that the Netflix series’ longevity will come to an end.

When Netflix announced that The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, was in production, it created quite a stir.

The subject had a sizable following.

Andrzej Sapkowski, a Polish fantasy writer, began The Witcher book series in the late 1980s after entering a short story in a science fiction competition.

Sapkowski’s collection consists of 15 short stories and six books.

Multiple languages have been translated into the popular storylines and the main character, Geralt of Rivia.

Sapkowski’s work has also spawned a video game franchise.

Sapkowski’s work drew a large following who were apprehensive about seeing it adapted for the screen.

The Witcher and The Witcher Season 2 were both hugely popular.

However, Hissrich tells TheWire that the Netflix series will come to a close.

With this stunning illustrated hardcover edition of The Last Wish, available now, immerse yourself in the world of (hashtag)TheWitcher like never before.

https:t.coQ64AsG9A7BUK: https:t.conSs3uO8Tbrpic.twitter.comwxBRwYiEKh US: https:t.coQ64AsG9A7BUK: https:t.conSs3uO8Tbrpic.twitter.comwxBRwYiEKh

Season 2 of ‘The Witcher’: Freya Allan Reveals Ciri’s New Eyebrows

It’s not unusual for a popular series based on written source material to develop a continuing storyline after its initial conclusion.

Hissrich states that The Witcher will be continued for as long as it takes to adapt all of Sapkowski’s books.

The showrunner, on the other hand, explains that there will be a definitive ending in the future.

“I’ve always wanted to end our stories where Andrzej Sapkowski ended his,” Hissrich said.

She does not believe there is a need to create a separate or continuing storyline from what Sapkowski has created or will create.

Sapkowski holds the key to the future of The Witcher.

“I just don’t think we need to keep making stories after his deliberate end.”

The funny thing is, he’s actually released two new books since we’ve been working on the series.

We’re attempting…

