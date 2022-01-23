The Witch’s Curse of Loneliness Cuts Deep in ‘You Won’t Be Alone’ Movie Review [Sundance 2022]:

You Won’t Be Alone is a masterful piece of storytelling.

Goran Stolevski’s feature debut brings a dark fairy-tale world to life.

Audiences will undoubtedly draw parallels between Stolevski’s film and Robert Eggers’ The Witch, but the two films are vastly different.

You Won’t Be Alone is a chilling slow-burn horror film.

Maria (Anamaria Marinca) is a terrifyingly scarred witch who haunts a remote mountain village in nineteenth-century Macedonia.

Nevena (Sara Klimoska) is a young girl who is kidnapped by Maria and subsequently transformed into a shape-shifting witch.

They do not, however, form a bond, and Nevena does not naturally respond to Maria’s teachings.

Nevena is left alone in the wilderness with no knowledge of what is going on around her.

She kills Bosilka (Noomi Rapace) by accident and takes over her body.

Behind various masks, the newly-converted witch decides to live among humans in order to observe and learn from them.

The ancient spirit, on the other hand, never wanders too far.

Many fairy-tale elements can be found in You Won’t Be Alone.

Nevena loses her voice, which serves a narrative as well as a metaphorical function.

Stolevski’s screenplay is essentially a coming-of-age story told through the eyes of others.

To truly make sense of the world and learn what it means to be human, Nevena must become a shape-shifting witch.

Stolevski tackles the subject of loneliness in a unique way.

You Won’t Be Alone depicts how loneliness changes a person.

Despite the fact that Maria sees humanity as a prison, Nevena still wants to jump in with both feet.

They’re both taking risks that could have far-reaching consequences in their own ways.

This horror film, on the other hand, emphasizes the truth behind one’s appearance.

You Won’t Be Alone deals with issues of gender and sexuality.

Nevena must learn more than just what it means to be human in this era; she must also learn what it means to be a woman.

She sees a difference in how she should act around women and how she should act around men.

Nevena begins to understand sexuality from the perspective of both a man and a woman, creating a character who unapologetically explores both the masculine and feminine.

Humans, shape-shifting witches, and animals all appear in You Won’t Be Alone.

They all contribute to the message of loneliness and what it means to be alive, however.

Stolevski uses a refined brush to create multiple layers in his debut feature…

