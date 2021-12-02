The ‘With Love’ Trailer is Hilarious in Its Capture of the Difficulties of Dating During the Holidays.

The ‘With Love’ Trailer is a hilarious depiction of the difficulties of dating during the holidays.

Love has no bounds, and family has no limits!

We couldn’t be more in love with the first trailer for With Love, which was released on Wednesday.

The Amazon Prime Video rom-com limited series follows a talented group of Latinx actors as they navigate love, joy, and genuine family relationships across generations and holidays.

Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge Jr. Diaz star in the film With Love.

“I’m on a mission to find love and purpose,” (Mark Indelicato) says.

According to the show’s description, “in each of the five episodes, Lily, Jorge Jr., and the entire Diaz family navigate the highs and lows of love during a different holiday throughout the year: Nochebuena, New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, the Fourth of July, and Dia de los Muertos.”

This show has it all, from introducing one’s partner to the family for the first time, to going through a breakup and everyone finding out, to pushing lovers away.

“Sometimes it feels like I’m dating your entire family,” Desmond Chiam as Nick Zhao tells Jorge Jr. of Indelicato.

Santiago Zayas is played by Rome Flynn, Henry Cruz is played by Vincent Rodriguez III, Sol Perez is played by Isis King, and Dr. Todd Grinnell is played by Todd Grinnell.

Benito Martinez as Jorge Diaz Sr., Miles Murphy, and Constance Marie as Beatriz Diaz

Gloria Calderón Kellett, the showrunner of One Day at a Time, created and executive produced With Love, which was produced by Kellett’s production company, GloNation, and Amazon Studios.

The film With Love will be released in December.

17 on Prime Video, with a worldwide release planned for the new year.

