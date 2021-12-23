The Work of Their Lookalikes Has Been Affected by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Falling Popularity, According to Royal Expert

Because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s celebrity, people who look like them have been able to make a living as celebrity impersonators.

However, according to some polls, the popularity of the Sussexes has dwindled in the last year.

According to a royal expert, this has had an impact on the amount of work available to their professional lookalikes.

Because Harry and Meghan are royals and celebrities, they are usually out of reach for the average person.

This has resulted in a demand for lookalikes who can fill roles that the real Harry and Meghan may not be able to.

In 2014, before Harry met Meghan, FOX broadcasted a reality show called I Wanna Marry “Harry,” in which several American women competed to be Harry’s partner, but Harry was simply played by a lookalike named Matthew Hicks.

Meanwhile, Sarah Mhlanga, a Meghan impersonator, told the Daily Mail that after Harry and Meghan got engaged in 2017, she received a slew of job offers to pose as Meghan.

“The floodgates opened after I was featured in a newspaper article,” she explained.

“Work offers poured in, from royal-themed parties to walkabouts, promotional work, and TV appearances… In the weeks leading up to the Royal Wedding, I was doing one or two Meghan bookings a week, and the phone was ringing off the hook to the point where I considered quitting my day job.”

According to the author, Meghan Markle’s introduction to the Royal Family was influenced by Prince Harry’s ‘jaded’ demeanor.

According to royal commentator Neil Sean, demand for doppelgängers of Harry and Meghan has decreased in tandem with the Sussexes’ popularity.

In a YouTube video, Sean stated, “I’ve contacted quite a few agencies and I was recently speaking with some lookalikes myself.”

“What’s interesting about them is that they used to fascinate people, and they obviously liked them and wanted to be photographed with them and stuff like that.”

“Now the bookings they’re getting are for things like Halloween nights and nightclub appearances, where they might get wet sponges thrown at them,” Sean continued.

That is, without a doubt, the point at which we have arrived.”

According to the royal expert, these lookalikes used to make “an incredible living,” but the demand for their services changed after Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in early 2020.

Meghan Markle Isn’t to Blame…

