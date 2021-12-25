The Worst Christmas Films of All Time, Bah, Humbug!

With Last Christmas, Christmas With the Kranks, and nine other films on our naughty list, not every Christmas film can deliver the holiday feels.

To no-no-no, from ho-ho-ho to no-no-no.

The holidays are a favorite of ours at E! News.

The time spent with friends and family.

The beverages of the season

The twinkling lights are a nice touch.

The cuisine

Then there’s the cinema, of course.

Nothing beats a cosy Sunday evening spent with a steaming cup of hot cocoa while watching Hallmark’s latest cheesy but irresistible Countdown to Christmas movie.

(We have proof: we ranked each of 2021’s offerings.)

Yes, each and every one of them.)

But just because we enjoy a cheery Christmas offering doesn’t mean we don’t have standards: we can tell the difference between a gift (think classics like Home Alone, Christmas Vacation, and Elf, or even a relative newcomer like HBO Max’s nostalgic 8-Bit Christmas) and a lump of coal that makes us feel even colder than the freezing temperatures outside.

Like Love Actually or The Santa Clause, not every seasonal outing can turn into annual event programming.

Some are destined for the Netflix Christmas suggestions scroll’s tail end.

So, which Christmas films have failed to become classics over the years, instead becoming go-to examples of holidays gone horribly wrong?

The moral of this recent rom-com starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding, two human embodiments of warm and fuzzy feelings, and written by the equally charming Emma Thompson: a lyric in a beloved Christmas song (“Last Christmas”) does not make a good Christmas movie.

“It’s the kind of bad that’s halfway between finding a lump of coal in your stocking and discovering one painfully lodged in your rectum,” says a critic.

This comedy starring Matthew Broderick and Danny DeVito is for you, ya Grinch, if you like your Christmas movies with some cranky men and a lot of mean-spirited hijinks and very little charm.

“You won’t believe how bad this film is.”

It’s bad in a way that will leave disappointed viewers hugging in small groups in the lobby afterward, consoling one another with the knowledge that it’s over, it’s over—thank God, it’s over.”

Despite (very) early hype, Keira Knightley appeared to be having a good time in this colorful, wild, and wackadoodle reimagining of The Nutcracker?

