The worst part was when my brother’s girlfriend threatened to end their relationship if he attended my wedding – but that wasn’t the worst part.

A BRIDE has revealed a strange occurrence that occurred during her wedding.

Her brother’s girlfriend almost didn’t let him attend the wedding, and once he did, the bride was barred from their future wedding for an unexpected reason.

The bride explained that because they were concerned about spreading Covid-19, she required everyone in attendance to be vaccinated.

Her brother’s girlfriend, who had already RSVP’d, said she would no longer be attending four days before her wedding because she was afraid of contracting Covid-19.

The real problem arose the day before the wedding, when the bride’s brother – who was in the wedding and planned to quarantine away from his girlfriend afterward – was asked by his girlfriend not to attend at all.

“It escalates later that day, and my brother is 30 minutes late to the rehearsal because the girlfriend told him if he came to the wedding, he shouldn’t come home,” the bride wrote anonymously on Reddit.

“She also threatened that if he attended the wedding, he would give Covid-19 to our one-year-old nephew and he would DIE.”

After another argument about his attendance, the girlfriend made the brother almost two hours late to the wedding festivities on the big day.

“No one caught Covid-19 and no one died seven weeks after the wedding,” the newlyweds confirmed.

She thought the wedding feud was over when she received the family photos, but that was not the case.

“We got our wedding photos back this week,” she explained, “so I sent the link in my family’s group text, which the girlfriend is in.”

“When I sent the photos and informed [my brother]that I wouldn’t be attending their wedding, she had a nervous breakdown.”

“She was upset that she wasn’t in the photos because she didn’t show up?”

While the internet agreed with the bride that the situation is unusual, the focus of the discussion in the comments section was on her brother’s relationship and how the girlfriend treats him.

Apparently, the bride’s girlfriend has never been warm to her and has interfered with her brother’s relationship.

“My brother is a generous gift-giver,” the woman explained, “but she forbade him from buying me certain gifts.”

“I live in a different part of the country, and my brother makes it a point to see me whenever I come home, but she rarely comes.”

