The Woven Child, by Louise Bourgeois, at the Hayward Gallery, gets rave reviews.

The Woven Child, Louise Bourgeois, Hayward Gallery, review: So good it will give you shivers

A retrospective of the artist’s late-life work demonstrates the lasting impact of her taboo-busting depictions of sex, trauma, and death.

The clothes of the dead are strange things.

They hang hollow and uneven, as if enveloping ghostly contours: skins without bodies, and serve as a memory trigger with their pattern and scent.

The dead, or past selves’ clothes, are everywhere in Louise Bourgeois’ Hayward show: silk frocks and slips are suspended like animals inside cages; berets are stuffed fat until they resemble breasts; a wet sweater has been cast in bronze and stands on the tip of one sleeve like a column.

Bourgeois ransacked her attic, wardrobe, and linen cupboard for garments and textiles that she transformed into stitched pictures and sculptures in the triumphant final decades of her career.

In “The Woven Child,” the artist’s late body of work, created when she was in her eighties and nineties and living in New York, takes center stage.

(Intriguingly, her later work has received far less attention in UK exhibitions than her earlier work.)

I’d love to see a show by early Bourgeois).

Bourgeois was practically born with a needle in her hand: her parents owned a tapestry-repair shop, which she was groomed to inherit.

She would assist in the workshop by drawing missing feet and other body parts for the embroiderers to replace.

The needle-like legs on her monstrous, twisted, arching spider bodies are praised for their dexterous spinning.

Maman (1999) – mother – is the tallest, standing over nine metres tall, needles in hand, ready to mend and repair, a sack of giant marble eggs dangling from her twisted bronze cords.

Maman isn’t in this episode, but her relatives are.

Spider (1997) crouches, part of his body encased in a cell-sized cage with ancient threadbare tapestry scraps adorning the outside.

Trinkets, including a small bottle of Bourgeois’ favorite perfume, Shalimar, hang from the cage’s ceiling, above an upholstered chair.

It’s both a haven and a prison, a nurturing haven and a desolate wasteland.

The protective and horribly menacing maternal spider looms over the cell.

