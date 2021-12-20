The Writers Discuss Whether Daredevil Will Appear In The Hawkeye Finale.

Fans of Netflix’s Daredevil, which ran from 2015 to 2018 and amassed such a cult following that fans have been asking about a possible revival ever since the series (and Marvel’s broader relationship with Netflix) ended ahead of the Disney(plus) launch, have had reason to rejoice in the last week.

Fans are now wondering if Daredevil (Charlie Cox) will make an appearance in Hawkeye’s series finale, which will air this week on Netflix.

Of course, in order to discuss why in any depth, we’ll have to go over some spoilers, not just for Hawkeye, but also for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

To put it another way, if you aren’t up to date and don’t want to know, back up right now.

From here on out, it will be assumed that you have already seen them or have been spoiled.

Just one more paragraph to give you a chance to back out.

So, last week on Hawkeye, fans’ long-held suspicions were confirmed when Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), the Marvel villain known as the Kingpin, appeared.

Before fans could speculate whether this meant Netflix’s Daredevil was definitively canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Matt Murdoch made an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“We kinda loved that it was this grainy, grainy impression of him and it just confirms everyone’s suspicions because there have been a lot of theories and that one has been the outstanding theory about who this was,” Bertie, one half of the Hawkeye director duo Bert and Bertie, explained.

“It’s Marvel,” says the narrator.

There have been various versions of how Kingpin was revealed, and this is the one that served the story best, delaying his appearance until the very end of five.”

Of course, this doesn’t answer whether this is the same Kingpin as seen on Daredevil.

This is one of the reasons why fans are hoping Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) will seek Murdoch’s assistance on Wednesday.

And, given that Matt just provided legal advice to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in the most recent Spider-Man film, and Clint is now facing off against Matt’s arch-enemy, it feels very likely.

Are the directors giving us any hints?

“Watch for episode six on Wednesday,” Bert and Bertie say.

Is Daredevil In The Hawkeye Finale? The Writers Weigh in