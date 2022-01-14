The writers of ‘And Just Like That’ reveal how David Eigenberg was the inspiration for Steve’s hearing loss.

This is a true story.

Despite the backlash from fans over Miranda Hobbes and Steve Brady’s romance on HBO’s And Just Like That, actor David Eigenberg felt it was necessary to include one point of reference for authenticity.

“The very first thing David Eigenberg said when [showrunner]Michael Patrick [King] reconnected with him about the show was, ‘I got hearing aids.’ It was literally what he led with,” Elisa Zuritsky, one of the show’s writers, told Vanity Fair in an interview published on Thursday, January 13.

“Steve’s tone about his aging [in the show]ended up being that.”

The 57-year-old Sex and the City alum’s character returned as the faithful husband to Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda when the series premiered in December 2021, this time with a new accessory.

In the first episode, after greeting each other outside Harry’s daughter’s piano recital, Steve tells Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler), “I got hearing aids, I’m an old-timer now.”

Miranda disagrees with her husband, claiming that he is “not yet” an old man.

She quips, “You only have 60% hearing loss in one ear and 40% hearing loss in the other.”

Steve’s hearing loss isn’t the only issue he’s had to deal with during his long marriage to the lawyer, with whom he has a teenage son named Brady (Niall Cunningham).

Viewers argued that Steve deserved better after Miranda’s contentious affair with Che Diaz (Sara Ramierez).

“Every single person on the show, every single person, loves David Eigenberg as a human being,” Zuritsky said.

“As an actor, we adore him.”

Steve is one of our favorite people.

We’ve put a lot of faith in his Steve-ness.

He’s full of energy, and the Steves out there are nice people.”

“But Miranda’s journey is representing another reality out there, which a lot of people go through — the reevaluations and transitions in life,” wrote Julie Rottenberg.

People have epiphanies about what their spouse is or isn’t fulfilling for them as they grow older.

Miranda’s story exemplified a path that many women take.”

The Killing Eleanor star, who first appeared in season 2 of HBO’s original series,

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

‘And Just Like That’ Writers Reveal How David Eigenberg Inspired Steve’s Hearing Loss