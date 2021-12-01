The writers of Spider-Man: Homecoming never intended to revisit Uncle Ben.

The writers of Spider-Man: Homecoming had no intention of bringing Uncle Ben back.

There are few constants in superhero movies, or even comic books in general.

With character revivals occurring all the time, it appears that Uncle Ben (along with Thomas and Martha Wayne) are the only characters who remain dead.

Despite this, the deaths of said characters have been repeatedly depicted in live-action, which is why the writers of Spider-Man: Homecoming chose not to revisit the heartbreaking, albeit formative, moment.

“We had no interest in rehashing Uncle Ben’s death,” Jonathan Goldstein said at ComicBook.com’s (hashtag)QuarantineWatchParty for Spider-Man: Homecoming on Tuesday night.

This is correct.

Uncle Ben’s death was not something we wanted to discuss again. https:t.coazfEp4mnl9

In terms of filling the void left by characters like Uncle Ben, Spider-Man star Tom Holland previously suggested that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) acted as a stand-in for the doomed Parker.

“I’m pretty sure he was.”

“I believe he was, you know? I believe he very much took on the mantle as his father figure, and losing him is obviously a huge blow to Peter Parker,” Holland told UPROXX in 2019.

“What’s nice about Mysterio flying in is that he can kind of fill those shoes and be Peter Parker’s mentor and big brother at the same time.”

“Yeah, that’s always been the biggest stumbling block, you know.”

Being the next chapter after the behemoth film Endgame and the ramifications of that tragic, tragic event is so daunting,” the actor added.

It’s also a tremendous amount of fun.

The Russo brothers set us up for an exciting film, and Jon Watts delivered.

I’m just really excited and proud to see it because I think we’re giving the fans a chance to grieve through Peter Parker.”

The film Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 17th.

