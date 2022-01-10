The writers of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ explain how Venom, played by Tom Hardy, knew Peter Parker was Spider-Man.

The writers of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ explain how Tom Hardy’s Venom knew Peter Parker was Spider-Man.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Sony Spider-Man Universe are worlds apart.

As a result, fans were both excited and confused when Tom Holland appeared as Spider-Man in a Venom: Let There Be Carnage post-credits scene alongside Tom Hardy.

Thankfully, Spider-Man: No Way Home provided answers to the majority of their concerns.

[Warning: This article contains Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers.]

Tom Hardy’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage debuted on October 1st.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released a few months before the first film.

Eddie Brock and Venom are transported to the MCU in the film’s post-credits scene, where they watch J Jonah Jameson reveal Spider-Man’s identity as Peter Parker on television.

And Venom, who licks the screen and says, “That guy,” clearly recognizes Spider-Man.

Now fast forward to December.

On October 17, Marvel fans flocked to theaters to see if Venom made an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

They were also ecstatic to see Hardy reprise his Venom role in a post-credits scene.

In the third Spider-Man film, Peter Parker and Doctor Strange unintentionally tore open the multiverse.

As a result, previous Spider-Man heroes and villains who were aware of Spider-Man’s identity began to appear on Earth-616.

That’s how Eddie and Venom got into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Eddie and Venom, on the other hand, chose to vacation in Mexico rather than fight in the big fight in New York City.

Eddie and Venom are sent back to their universe just as they decided to track down Spider-Man.

However, in the MCU, they leave a symbiote fragment behind.

Some fans were left wondering how Tom Hardy’s character knew Peter Parker was Spider-Man after seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, screenwriters for Spider-Man: No Way Home, explained why Tom Hardy, who plays Eddie Brock, is joining the MCU in an interview with Variety.

McKenna explained, “The idea is that the symbiote knows about other universes.”

“Some knowledge of that connection is buried in his brain.”

So, in the Spider-Man universe created by Tobey Maguire, Venom is aware that Peter Parker is Spider-Man.

And if the symbiote remembers everything about its doppelgängers, it’s only natural that Tom Hardy’s Venom knows who Spider-Man is.

