The Writers of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Explain Why a Major Death in the Film Was Required for Peter’s Journey

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the culmination of three generations of film, as Tom Holland has previously stated.

It’s also a showcase of Peter Parker’s journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And if the third MCU Spider-Man film didn’t include a major death close to his heart, his character arc would be incomplete.

[Warning: This article contains Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers.]

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, after Peter and Doctor Strange messed up the spell to make the world forget who Spider-Man is, the multiverse broke, and many villains from other universes crossed over to the MCU. Aunt May encouraged her nephew to help the villains, whereas Doctor Strange wanted to send them back to their universes.

They would be sending the villains to their deaths if they did so.

Aunt May aided Peter in his quest to avenge the villains.

However, when the Green Goblin took over Norman Osborn’s body, their plan fell apart.

While the other villains ran away, he went after Peter.

Aunt May was fatally wounded by the Green Goblin and died in Peter’s arms during the attack.

Aunt May told Peter the famous Spider-Man quote “With great power comes great responsibility” before she died in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, screenwriters for Spider-Man: No Way Home, explained their decision to kill Aunt May in an interview with Variety.

Sommers explained, “We were at a point where we felt like there needed to be a loss, a sacrifice, that Peter needed to pay a real price for this decision to save the villains.”

“I think it became pretty clear to a lot of us that losing Aunt May would really drive home the point we were trying to make: making this the movie where Peter Parker experiences the loss that the other ones did in their first movies.”

“He was trying to do what May taught him,” McKenna added.

And it made the sacrifice even more difficult because it backfired and killed her.

Then he began to question that morality in ways he had never questioned before because he had never been put to the test in…

