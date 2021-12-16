The Writers of Spider-Man: No Way Home Ignore a Question About Future Marvel Films

The Writers of Spider-Man: Homecoming Avoid a Question About Future Marvel Films

Later this week, Tom Holland’s first solo trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home, will come to a close.

Holland may or may not return, depending on whom you ask.

Amy Pascal, a former Sony executive and Spider-Man producer, suggested earlier this month that the beloved MCU favorite would return for a second trilogy, which Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman refuted to ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis on Monday night.

Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who wrote No Way Home, are now being cautious about what they say on the red carpet at the film’s premiere.

McKenna told Variety that the two have learned not to say anything in front of any potential Marvel executives.

McKenna told the trade, “We are smart enough to ‘A,’ not say anything and ‘B,’ know that you can’t count on anything.”

Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, screenwriters for (hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHome, are working on more Spider-Man movies. https:t.co2D6DAM71lUpic.twitter.comM3K7i2VNu3

“This isn’t the last Marvel film we’ll make – [this isn’t]the last Spider-Man film,” Pascal said at the No Way Home press conference.

“With Tom Holland and Marvel, we’re gearing up to make the next Spider-Man film.”

We’re thinking of this as three movies, and we’ll move on to the next three now.

“Our MCU films will not end here.”

While Rothman was hesitant to confirm a new trilogy, he did point out that Holland is scheduled to appear in at least one more Marvel Studios film as part of their current deal.

“It’s a two-way street,” says the narrator.

So we lend one, they lend one, and that’s how Benedict [Cumberbatch] appears in this film,” Rothman explained.

“We now have one more committed ‘lend back.'”

But one thing I can say, and this is the truth, is that the two companies have a fantastic working relationship.

That is, I believe, a shared wish.

But there’s nothing definitive right now because, in the end, we’ll just have to ride [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and see what happens.”

On December 17th, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released.

What other Spider-Man family members do you think will appear in the upcoming film? Let us know in the comments section or on Twitter by contacting our writer @AdamBarnhardt to discuss all things MCU!

Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Dodge Question About Future Marvel Movies