Spider-Man: No Way Home’s screenwriters were able to include everyone on their wish list in the film.

Everyone on the wish list was able to be used by the writers of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

According to the writers of Spider-Man: No Way Home, they were able to include all of the characters they wanted in the film.

Chris McKenna and Erik Somme spoke with Variety about the new wall-crawling adventure.

The film features cameo appearances by Green Goblin, Electro, and Doctor Octopus.

There are a lot of Spider-Man characters returning, but they all get some screen time, along with newcomers The Lizard and Sandman.

Many moviegoers may wonder why other villains were not included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s reality.

The screenwriters, on the other hand, claim that they had everything they needed to make this film a success.

Based on the initial reactions on social media, it’s nearly impossible to disagree.

This film has something for every Spider-Man fan in a way that the rest of the Homecoming trilogy hasn’t been able to do before.

Here’s what they had to say to the outlet about their selection process:

“We were having meetings about it, and we were going, ‘Well, what would this movie be if it wasn’t in the MCU?'” McKenna explained before Sommers joined the conversation.

“It was just like any other time you were told you couldn’t do something.”

Then it opens up new possibilities and generates a slew of creative debates.

Fortunately, they came to an agreement before we went too far down any path, and we were able to immediately rejoin the old team.”

If you’re hoping for more Tom Holland in the role, prepare to be ecstatic because he recently spoke with USA Today about the possibility of a trilogy sequel.

“It’s the first time since I was cast as Spider-Man that I haven’t had a contract,” Holland said.

And it’s difficult for me to discuss because there are so many things I’d like to discuss that would help me elaborate on what I’m trying to say.

But I’m unable to do so because it would jeopardize the film.”

The following is the synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home:

“Now that Spider-Man’s true identity has been revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger can’t tell the difference between his normal life as Peter Parker and the high stakes of being a superhero.”

The stakes rise even higher when Peter seeks Doctor Strange’s help, forcing him to rediscover what it means to be Spider-Man.”

If you liked Spider-Man: No Way Home, let us know in the comments!

The Writers of Spider-Man: No Way Home Were Able to Include Everyone on Their Wish List

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy