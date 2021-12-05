The writers of the musical Hawkeye: Rogers, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, say they “would love” to write more Marvel music.

The composers of the musical Hawkeye: Rogers, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, say they “would love” to write more Marvel music.

Hawkeye, the newest Disney(plus) series that follows Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) on their adventures in New York, has produced a lot of great Marvel content.

The premiere of Rogers: The Musical, a Broadway show based on the life of Steve Rogers, was featured in the first episode of Hawkey.

Clint takes his kids to see the show, and they listen to the instant classic “Save the City,” written by Hairspray alums Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. ComicBook.com recently spoke with Shaiman and Wittman about why Ant-Man was included in the song despite not being present during the Battle of New York, and how the MCU learned about Cap’s catchphrase.

We asked Shaiman and Wittman if they’d be interested in writing more music for Marvel, given how popular the musical is on the internet.

Wittman responded, “We need [fans]to get out their pens and papers and write to Marvel.”

“Pens, pens, papers,” says the narrator.

Shaiman laughed, “I’ve never heard of such a thing.”

“Yes, because I believe it should be,” Wittman continued, “go back to old school pen and paper and say please, Marvel Universe.”

Shaiman continued, “We would love it.”

“Of course, we’d be thrilled with it.

I mean, I’m sure a lot of other songwriters would agree, so let’s get started.

Of course.

I’m sure there’s already a full-fledged musical on TikTok.

As a result, we’d be delighted.

And the Marvel Universe, not to mention the multiple universes, is enormous.

“Oh my God,” he continued, “I actually know things about Marvel now.”

I’m hoping this isn’t written by other multi-universe songwriting teams.

Yes.

“Who’s on that program?” Wittman joked. “We might have to send someone after them.”

Shaiman suggested, “Can you imagine a Ragnarok section of the musical?”

“Hela,” says the character.

Of course, it’s a fantastic name.

“It’s just the song about how that dear antler headpiece,” he continued.

Then there’s the fact that Steve Rogers is set in the 1940s, so we’d be able to perform our big USO routine, which would be fantastic.”

We also inquired if Shaiman and Wittman wrote Rogers: The Musical Within the Musical…

