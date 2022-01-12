The writers of “This Is Us” tease that viewers should “buckle up” for Episode 3, “Smoke.”

The writers of ‘This Is Us’ tease viewers to ‘buckle up’ for Episode 3, ‘Smoke’ Is Coming.

As fans of This Is Us digest what happened in episode two, the show’s writers teased surprises in episode three and warned fans to “buckle up” for the series’ next installment.

Kay Oyegun, executive producer of This Is Us and director of the Jan.

Kevin Falls, co-executive producer and writer of the episode “One Giant Leap,” teased that more surprises are on the way.

As the second episode ended, viewers were left with several tidbits of information that will help them better understand the Pearson family as the series nears its conclusion.

“One Giant Leap” demonstrated how early love can shape who you become as an adult.

Nicky (Griffin Dunne) was head over heels in love with Sally (Dey Young) from an early age.

Despite the fact that they never formed a strong bond.

Nicky was carried through the darkest days of his life by the light she instilled in him.

When he finally reached out to his first love after 50 years, he was devastated to learn that she was married, albeit unhappily.

When he saw a photograph of himself in her beloved van Pearl, among other things, in a photo montage in her home, he realized he had affected her emotionally.

Nicky was able to close that chapter of his life and move on to the next.

He returned to the east coast and promised to supervise the construction of the house Kevin (Justin Hartley) promised to build for his mother Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

During his flight, he struck up a conversation with Edie (Vanessa Bell Calloway), a flight attendant.

Nicky and Edie were married 15 years later.

Deja (Lyric Ross) lied to her parents, Randall (Sterling K Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), in order to visit her boyfriend, Malik (Asante Blackk), at Harvard University in Boston.

He was overburdened with schoolwork as well as parental responsibilities, she discovered.

When the young couple spent the night together for the first time, their relationship became more mature.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Oyegun and Falls admitted that episode three of the series will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Randall and Deja were seen in a car in a teaser trailer for the upcoming episode “Four Fathers,” where he taught her to…

