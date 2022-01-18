The Writers of “Yellowjackets” Wrote Enya a “Glorious Letter” to Get “Only Time” in the Finale (Exclusive)

The Creators of “Yellowjackets” Wrote Enya a “Glorious Letter” to Get “Only Time” in the Finale (Exclusive)

Yellowjackets, a Showtime survival series starring Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, and Tawny Cypress as adults who survived a plane crash in the Canadian Rockies 25 years before, had plenty of needle drops in the first ten episodes.

Now that Season 1 is over, creators and executive producers Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson discuss their favorite, nostalgic music cues, as well as what it took to convince Enya to let them use “Only Time” in the finale.

“It’s one worth mentioning,” Lyle tells ET, referring to the Irish singer’s 2000 hit song, which was played as the adult women reunited at their high school’s anniversary and were forced to watch a tribute to living and dead members of the soccer team that was on that plane decades ago.

The scene also flashed back to 1996, as the women grappled with their changing group dynamic in the aftermath of the drug-fueled Doomcoming celebration.

“To get that song, we actually had to fight pretty hard,” Lyle says.

“Bart wrote Enya a beautiful letter, and she eventually agreed to let us use her music.

We just felt like we had to fight for it because it was so perfect at the time.”

For Lyle, the song isn’t the only one from the finale that stands out.

Offspring’s “Come Out and Play (Keep ‘Em Separated),” heard as the living Yellowjackets arrive at their high school anniversary party, was another memorable musical cue.

“For that particular sequence, we tried maybe 15 different songs,” Lyle says.

“We had actually shot it on the day with playback to the Yeah Yeah Yeahs,” she said. “Phenomena” was one of her favorites, but they decided it was too “straightforwardly cool” at the time.

“Using that Offspring song there was just very funny to us.”

“So, using the music in a slightly more comedic way was also something we really enjoyed,” she continues.

Everything from Snow’s “Informer” to The Cranberries’ “Dreams” to Seal’s “Kiss From a Rose” was used by the creators as a way to bring levity to the mysterious series, which can be quite dark at times.

“There’s something there.”

