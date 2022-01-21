The Year of the Faux-Leather Mini Skirt Is Here, and Our Favorite Is Only (dollar)24

The Year of the Faux-Leather Mini Skirt Is Here, and Our Favorite Is Just (dollar)24

Let’s take a look at some of the most current fashion trends.

Longline shackets, Y2K baby tees, turtlenecks under sweaters, hoodies under blazers, chunky shoes, and Pantone’s color of the year, Veri Peri, are just a few of the trends we’ve noticed.

What bottoms, on the other hand, would go with all of these outfits?

We’re calling it now: leather and faux-leather mini skirts will be big in 2022.

It’s already started.

All of the above trends look great with a leather-style mini skirt, even in the winter.

Simply add tall socks or tights (or both) and your wardrobe will look like fashion week every week.

We’ve got you covered if you’re looking for a skirt (or a few) to start slaying the trend right away.

At Amazon, you can get the MANGOPOP High Waist Faux-Leather Bodycon Mini Skirt (originally (dollar)26) for only (dollar)24! Please note that prices are correct as of January 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

On Amazon, this faux-leather mini skirt is a big hit.

It has a high-rise fit and a back zipper, but it comes in three different styles, each with minor differences.

Spoiler alert: we adore them all.

The first has two small triangular splits in the front, one on each thigh.

Another has pockets, so it loses the splits but gains more stretch to compensate.

Finally, there’s a version with asymmetrical seams.

You’ll also have a variety of colors to choose from, such as black, brown, wine red, and dark grey!

This machine-washable skirt has an undeniable “it” factor, and you’ll know you’re going to look and feel like an “it” girl the moment you put it on.

Put this skirt on and see how your mood changes.

Going on a date? This skirt will make you feel like a million bucks.

This skirt will be there for you if you’re bored and want to get dressed up just to take a mirror selfie.

We’re picturing a slew of stylish outfits.

