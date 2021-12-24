The year’s most popular baby names have been revealed, and traditional names are no longer popular.

Traditional baby names are no longer popular, according to the most popular baby names of the year.

ARE YOU STRUGGLING TO COME UP WITH A NAME FOR YOUR BABY? At the very least, you can always go with a classic name like George or Victoria.

However, this year’s crop of new parents has eschewed traditional names in favor of more modern ones – so has YOURS gone out of style?

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) released their annual list of the most popular baby names in the United Kingdom and Wales earlier this year.

While Oliver and Olivia continued to top the charts, some classic names are on the verge of extinction.

Colin, Keith, and Graham’s popularity all plummeted last year.

Colin was ranked 319th in 1996, and 1019th in 2020.

In addition, only five boys and eight Grahams were given the name Keith in 2020.

Christine and Jane are two traditional names for girls that have fallen off the list.

While Jane dropped 1302 places from 1996 to 2020, there were only 21 babies named Christine last year, compared to 93 in 1996.

Oliver has been the top boy’s name since 2013, and Olivia has been the top girl’s name for five years.

Ivy has risen 221 places in popularity since 2010, and will be the sixth most popular girl’s name in England and Wales in 2020.

Ivy and Rosie debuted in the top ten girls’ names for the first time, displacing Grace and Freya from the top ten.

NAMES OF GIRLS

NAME OF BOY

